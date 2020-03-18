OCEAN SPRINGS, MS. --According to Singing River Health System, they have just learned that a patient transferred from another hospital to Ocean Springs Hospital who required higher-level care available at Singing River Health System, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
They state they are following the evidence-based care protocols and are continuing to take appropriate steps to protect patients, each other, and the community.
To continue to update on testing, 11 new tests were performed and received 8 negative test results back from the lab as of 5:00 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.