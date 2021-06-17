Peloton users are being warned of a security risk on the Bike+ touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces, since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code. But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike's camera and microphone.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue earlier this month.