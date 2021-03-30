ESCAMBIA CO., Fla. (WALA) - Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office say on March 30th, a search warrant in the 8500-block of Alvarado Calzada was executed by the department' Special Victims Unit and S.W.A.T., with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.

They say the search warrant revealed that the target of the investigation, 34-year-old Andrew Alexander Thompson, was in possession of image files on his electronic devices which depicted over 100 children being sexually abused.

ECSO’s lead investigator, Jeremy Horn, arrested Thompson on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Andrew Thompson was booked into the Escambia County Jail where he was given a bond of $300,000.