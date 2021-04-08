PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Pensacola are searching for 68-year-old Judith Eggart.
They say she was last seen Sunday, April 4 in Carlton Palms where she lives at 224 East Garden Street.
According to officials, Eggart is driving a blue Chevy Spark Florida with license plate: IM0-1AA.
Officials say she suffers from bi-polar and dementia. She is 6ft tall and weighs185lbs, red hair hazel eyes. If anyone has information on where police can locate her, please call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901, or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.