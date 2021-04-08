PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Pensacola are searching for 68-year-old Judith Eggart.

They say she was last seen Sunday, April 4 in Carlton Palms where she lives at 224 East Garden Street.

According to officials, Eggart is driving a blue Chevy Spark Florida with license plate: IM0-1AA.

Officials say she suffers from bi-polar and dementia. She is 6ft tall and weighs185lbs, red hair hazel eyes. If anyone has information on where police can locate her, please call Pensacola Police at 850-435-1901, or call 911.