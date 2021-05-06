Animal experts say as more places reopen, pets may need help adjusting to the changing times.

Experts say many pets will now need to be reintroduced to social situations, and they say separation anxiety is also a growing concern.

To help combat separation anxiety, animal trainers recommend leaving your pet for 15 minute intervals at a time and gradually building up their tolerance to being left unsupervised.

Experts also say you should give your pet plenty of toys so they can be occupied while you're away.