VILLA RICA, Ga. --New dashcam video from the Carroll County pursuit and shoot out, that left 3 officers injured and 1 man dead, has been released today.

Authorities in Georgia said three officers were wounded in a police chase that ended Monday morning with one suspect killed and another in custody.

The Carroll County sheriff said it began when a Georgia State Patrol stopped a car for speeding at 111 mph on Interstate 20.

The car then took off again with the trooper in pursuit until a passenger fired at the patrol car, taking it out of action.

Local police officers then joined the chase.

As they were driving towards the location, they were met in the roadway by the suspect, identified as Pier Alexander Shelton, who was armed with an AK-47.

According to officials, the suspect opened fire, which led to three officers being wounded.

The suspect, Pier Shelton, then died after officers returned fire.

The second suspect, identified as Aaron Shelton, was located a short time later and taken into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was leading an investigation, and other agencies including the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and police in Carrollton and Villa Rica were involved.