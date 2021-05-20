Police release photo of tattoo in hopes of identifying man in critical condition

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- The Asheville Police Department has released a photo of a tattoo in hopes of identifying a man in critical condition.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He has several tattoos on his body, with the most distinct being a cassette tape with the letter "A" and the number "2" on each side located as his lower abdomen.
At this time, authorities have not released any details about what happened to the man or any information about when it happened.
If you have any information about the identity of this man, please contact 828-252-1110. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
