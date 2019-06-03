(Meredith) - Police said a 29-year-old woman jumped out of a window to escape the man accused of raping her multiple times over a six-hour period.
The New York Police Department is searching for Michael Hosang, 53, after the woman said he repeatedly sexually assaulted her from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday at his home in Queens.
He also punched the woman in the face, causing at least one fracture, authorities said Saturday, according to CBS New York.
After the woman escaped from the second-floor window, Hosang allegedly fled in a red Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida license plate JZEY32, NBC News reported.
Michael Hosang, 53, is WANTED for a violent rape in #Queens. He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida license plate JZEY32.— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 2, 2019
HELP us SHARE his photo so NYPD cops can get him off the streets. Call 911 if seen and #800577TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/diF9zwnAvg
Police said the victim was Hosang's female acquaintance.
Hosang is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs approximately 200 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.
The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.