SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office, a previously closed evacuation zone during the five mile swamp fire is now open to residents only.
Everything on Garcon Point Road east to the Blackwater Bay from I-10 south to Mary Kitchens Road including Garcon Point Road is open to residents only. This area reopens at a Level 2 meaning residents must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.
Law enforcement check points will be in place at Garcon Point at I-10 and Avalon Blvd. as well as Garcon Point at Robinson Point Road. Residents must show a photo ID (preferably a driver's license with an address matching the residence).
Everything south of Mary Kitchens Road on Avalon and Garcon Point Road, and on the west side of Avalon is at a Level 1 evacuation, meaning residents can return to their homes but need to stay aware. Level 1 also extends up to Da Lisa Road.
Indian Bayou to Mary Kitchens Road and the houses along Mary Kitchens Road as well as Robinson Point Road to Oakview Drive are a Level 2 evacuation and may return home but must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Note that Robinson Point Road can only be accessed from the entrance north of I-10 where it connects with Warren Road.
