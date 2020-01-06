Workers from Envirowash, Inc. clean up red paint on Robert E. Lee memorial on Richmond's Monument Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 in Richmond, Va. The letters BLM, an apparent reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, was also sprayed on the base. Virginia Capitol Police, which is responsible for policing the monuments, told news outlets the vandalism occurred late Friday or early Saturday between patrols.(Daniel Sangjib /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)