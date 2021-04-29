Folks are hitting the road -- RV style -- in the United States.

Recreational vehicle shipments in March jumped 79 percent from a year ago. According to the RV Industry Association, folks bought more than 148,000 units in the first three months of 2021.

A "Go RVing" survey found RV ownership grew 26 percent over the last decade.

The data showed about a fifth of RV owners are younger than 35, and most of those owners are planning on getting a new one soon.