Thirty Tesla crashes are being investigated by U.S. safety regulators.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced its probe into Tesla crashes relating to 10 deaths since 2016.
In each of these crashes, the auto company's advanced driver assistance system, or autopilot, is suspected to have been engaged. But, the assistance system has been ruled out as a cause in three crashes.
Six investigations have also been opened looking into crashes related to driver assistance systems in Lexus, Cadillac and Volvo cars.
