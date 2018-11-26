CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a security guard at a Cleveland high school raped multiple students.
Authorities say 29-year-old Derrick Dugger guard at East Tech High School is charged with rape and is being held in jail on $300,000 bond.
A spokeswoman for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District tells Cleveland.com the security guard is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.
Court records say the man forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him in one case. Officials say the suspect tracked the victims on social media and sent them several inappropriate messages.
A sex crimes detective wrote in court filings that it is anticipated more students will come forward.
The suspect made his first appearance in court Saturday.
