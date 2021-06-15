Last year's brutal wildfire season prompted scientists to look at historical fire records to understand how 21st century activity differs from the past.
They found that high-elevation forests in the Rockies are burning more now than they have in the past 2,000 years. And they say it comes amid rising temperatures and climate change-induced drought.
The new research concludes recent fire activity in subalpine forests of northern Colorado and southern Wyoming is unprecedented in the last several millennia, which researchers say is a clear signal that climate change is increasing the severity and extent of wildfires in the West.
Scientists expect it to continue that way for at least several decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.