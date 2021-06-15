Last year's brutal wildfire season prompted scientists to look at historical fire records to understand how 21st century activity differs from the past.

They found that high-elevation forests in the Rockies are burning more now than they have in the past 2,000 years. And they say it comes amid rising temperatures and climate change-induced drought.

The new research concludes recent fire activity in subalpine forests of northern Colorado and southern Wyoming is unprecedented in the last several millennia, which researchers say is a clear signal that climate change is increasing the severity and extent of wildfires in the West.

Scientists expect it to continue that way for at least several decades.