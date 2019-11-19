Dramatic rescue video of an eight-year-old Fort Worth, Texas girl who was kidnapped while walking along a street with her mother has been released.
The man who kidnapped the child in broad daylight, 51-year-old Michael Webb was sentenced to life in federal prison last week.
According to evidence presented at trial, Webb grabbed the little girl as she and her mother were walking down a neighborhood street.
Webb admitted to authorities that he fought off the girls's mother and drove the child to a hotel room where he held her captive.
A family friend spotted Webb's Ford sedan and called 911.
The video shows the tense moments heavily armed officers found her and took Webb into custody.
US Attorney Nealy Cox said "my hope is that this family and this community will find solace in knowing that he will never be able to harm another little child again."
