The U.S. Senate unanimously passes a bill establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

The holiday celebrates Civil War Major Gen. Gordon Granger, who announced in 1865 the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday in 1980 and is now officially commemorated in every state except South Dakota.

The legislation was originally blocked last year after Republican Sen. Ron Johnson stood in its way, saying the day off would cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

It gained more momentum this time around in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Democrats' takeover of the White House.