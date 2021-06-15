A small breed dog food product is being recalled for potential salmonella contamination.

Freshpet Inc is recalling its Select Small Dog bite-size beef and egg recipe food.

The food is said to pose a salmonella risk and it was accidentally shipped out to retailers between June 7 and June 10.

Publix locations in several states including Florida are believed to have received shipments of the contaminated food.

No other Freshpet recipes are included in this recall.