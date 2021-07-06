Several airlines are waiving ticket change fees for many Florida flights as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the state.

American Airlines is getting rid of change fees for certain tickets booked to or from Fort Meyers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa through July 7. That's as long as travelers pick a date no later than July 12.

Delta is doing something similar in those same cities, but customers have to move it to a day no later than July 10.

And united is waiving fees for those cities, as well as Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach and Orlando.