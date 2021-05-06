Some U.S. families with children will soon have more money in their pockets.
The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their kids.
Families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300 starting in July through December.
The payments are a part of the increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American rescue plan that passed in March.
The amount is $3,000 per child or $3,600 for children under the age of 6.
The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.