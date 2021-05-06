Some U.S. families with children will soon have more money in their pockets.

The IRS will begin sending out payments this summer to some low- and moderate-income families, depending on the age of their kids.

Families will get monthly payments of $250 to $300 starting in July through December.

The payments are a part of the increase to the 2021 child tax credit from the American rescue plan that passed in March.

The amount is $3,000 per child or $3,600 for children under the age of 6.

The change also allows 17-year-olds to qualify for the first time.