Several U.S. air carriers are experiencing online booking problems.
That includes American, United and Delta.
Customers were reportedly not able to book flights online.
The companies' websites weren't uploading available flights to their booking pages.
Delta, United and American all acknowledged the issue on Twitter. The cause of the glitch hasn't been revealed.
Other major U.S. carriers including Jet-Blue and Southwest Airlines were apparently not affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.