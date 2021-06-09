Soon, you'll be able to bring your own mug to Starbucks again.

The coffee chain used to encourage customers to bring their own cups to avoid waste but it stopped last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 22, customers can once again get a cup of joe in their own cups.

But don't expect it to be the same as it was. Baristas aren't allowed to touch personal mugs anymore, which means they also can't wash them, so make sure the clean that cup.

Customers will also have to put their cups into larger cups, or onto trays, to get it filled. They will then have to remove them themselves so workers don't have to touch personal mugs.