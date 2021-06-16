It's 50 percent off to celebrate 50 years of being in business.
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its half-century anniversary by giving customers 50 percent off fall flights. Folks can chose from a bunch of flights from Sept. 15 until Nov. 3.
The discount is applied before taxes and fees and you have to book the flight by June 17.
The airline has been busy trying to make up for lost profits during the height of the pandemic by adding new destinations and offering more flights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.