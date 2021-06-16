It's 50 percent off to celebrate 50 years of being in business.

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its half-century anniversary by giving customers 50 percent off fall flights. Folks can chose from a bunch of flights from Sept. 15 until Nov. 3.

The discount is applied before taxes and fees and you have to book the flight by June 17.

The airline has been busy trying to make up for lost profits during the height of the pandemic by adding new destinations and offering more flights.