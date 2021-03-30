Southwest Airlones plans to beef up its 737 MAX fleet.

The airline announced plans Monday to buy 100 of the planes. The deal includes options to buy 155 more of Boeing's narrow-body airliner.

It marks a major vote of confidence for the troubled jet -- which was grounded for close to two years after two of the planes crashed within six months of each other, killing 346 people.

Southwest only flies airplanes in the 737 family.

The airline plans to replace older models with the new MAX version.