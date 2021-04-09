Southwest Airlines

In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, Southwest Airlines jets sit at gates at Love Field in Dallas.

Southwest Airlines is calling its flight attendants back to the cabin.

The airline says by June it will recall the more than 2,700 flight attendants who are currently receiving reduced pay while on a voluntary leave of absence.

The flight attendants took leave from the airline due to the drop in air travel during the pandemic. About 200 pilots are also being added back into the rotation.

Southwest officials say the employees are needed now to keep up with the airline's summer schedule.

Airlines are adding capacity and preparing for a busy summer travel season.

