Starbucks is seeking the right to use its name on stadiums or training facilities.

Earlier this month, the coffee giant filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

If approved, Starbucks could join other big-name companies, such as FedEx and Barclays, that sponsor stadiums or arenas.

Many companies are willing to spend top dollar on these sponsorships. That's because of the loyalty that comes to the brand when consumers associate a high-profile sports venue with the corporation's name.