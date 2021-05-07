The re-opening of the economy is driving a steel boom, and a massive steel shortage is causing prices to skyrocket.
U.S. Steel stocks, which crashed to a record low last March, jumped 200 percent in just 12 months. Nucor Corp. spiked 76 percent just this year.
However, some analysts predict prices will tank when supply catches up with demand.
Other areas are also seeing shortages include computer chips, lumber and chlorine.
