A new study gives insight into what's in our dreams -- why we have them and their intended purpose.

According to researchers, dreams help reflect a memory-processing function and help us anticipate probable future events.

The study involved 48 students in a sleep lab who were awakened periodically and recorded their experiences during various sleep stages.

Fifty-three percent said their dreams were traced to a memory with many saying their memories had multiple life experiences.

About 38 percent of future-related dreams contained past experiences.