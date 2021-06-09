A new study gives insight into what's in our dreams -- why we have them and their intended purpose.
According to researchers, dreams help reflect a memory-processing function and help us anticipate probable future events.
The study involved 48 students in a sleep lab who were awakened periodically and recorded their experiences during various sleep stages.
Fifty-three percent said their dreams were traced to a memory with many saying their memories had multiple life experiences.
About 38 percent of future-related dreams contained past experiences.
