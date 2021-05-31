It appears the summer travel season is back.

That's according to Tripadvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer.

He says he's seen a return to pre-pandemic demand for travel. And the summer will be a busy season for getting out and away.

Kaufer says half of Americans want to travel domestically, and a quarter want to travel internationally.

And when they make their great escape, they'll do three things -- go longer, do more and spend more.

TSA numbers show much higher levels of air traffic than last year, but not as much as 2019. Recent flying numbers hit 1. 9 million flyers a day.