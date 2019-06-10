The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request to take up a challenge to a federal law requiring the registration of some firearms including silencers.
Challengers in the case believe the Second Amendment protects such firearm accessories. An appeals court had held that a silencer is not a "bearable" arm protected by the Constitution.
The case comes as a silencer was used during the recent Virginia Beach massacre and President Donald Trump suggested he'd look into restrictions on gun silencers.
The order was issued without comment or recorded dissent.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
