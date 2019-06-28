Supreme Court to decide future of DACA protections for undocumented immigrants

The Supreme Court said Friday it will review next term President Donald Trump's decision to terminate an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, setting up a potential decision in the heart of the 2020 presidential election.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
