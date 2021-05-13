A new survey out says credit card debt may be a bigger problem for college students in the future.

AIG Retirement Services and Everfi released the study this week.

Researchers surveyed more than 20,000 college students nationwide.

They found more have credit cards than a year ago, with 53 percent charging to two or more credit cards. That's up from 41-percent a year ago.

Forty percent said they have more than $1,000 in credit card debt and 14 percent have more than $5,000.

Researchers say the increased reliance on credit cards has the potential for future financial trouble.