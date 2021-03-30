OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --According to OCSO, an arrest has been made in a 38 year old sexual battery cold case due to a DNA hit.

Richard Lane, who was 21 at the time of the attack in June 1983, is now 58.

OCSO states he was ultimately located in Las Vegas, where he is currently being held until he can be extradited back to Okaloosa County.