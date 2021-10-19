Suspect killed after Escambia County deputy shot in leg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- An Escambia County deputy killed a man after the man shot the deputy in the leg, Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

It happened around 7 p.m. on West La Rue Street in Pensacola.

According to the sheriff, deputies were in the area looking for a homicide suspect when they started talking with a man unrelated to the homicide.

Simmons said the man reached into his waistband and started to fumble around.

"The deputy reached in to try and figure out what he was doing, and a scuffle ensued," the sheriff said.

During that scuffle, investigators said the man fired a gun and hit the deputy in the leg. The deputy returned fire and killed the man.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Sheriff Simmons did not identify the suspect, but said he is a white male in his 50s. The deputy's name has not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation into the incident.