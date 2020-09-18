PENSACOLA, Fl. --Pensacola Police received a 911 call at approximately 4:10pm on Friday, September 18th indicating that a fight involving two males was in progress in the 900 block of West Intendencia Street, and that a gun was involved.
According to the Pensacola Police, when the first officer arrived at approximately 4:13pm, he saw two males fighting, and suspect had a gun in his hand. The suspect then began to get up off the ground. They say that the officer commanded the suspect to “drop it” at least 4 times. The suspect had the gun pointed in the direction of the victim, and refused to drop the gun.
The Pensacola Police state that the officer feared for the safety of the victim, bystanders, and himself and fired his service weapon, striking the suspect in the torso.
The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement as well as the State Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.