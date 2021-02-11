GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. --At approximately 2:03 p.m. on February 7, 2021, the George County Sheriff’s Office, District 4 first responders, and ASAP EMS responded to a report of a person being shot at a residence on Bradley Road, in the Benndale Community of George County, Mississippi.

The male victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was met by deputies at the Benndale Superstore and was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

On Thursday, February 11, 2021, Harold Edwards surrendered himself to Investigators at the George County Sheriff’s Office in Lucedale.

According to the GCSO, Edwards was taken into custody without any incident and is now being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

He has been charged with two felonies: one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Shooting into a Motor Vehicle.

Edwards was also booked in on a misdemeanor warrant for Contempt Of Court (Justice Court).

Edwards has had an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge and was given a $37, 500 cash bond on each felony count, for a total of $75,000 cash.