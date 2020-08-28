ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials say the suspect who fired shots at deputies has been captured and transported to the hospital. They say he had been shot several times.
When serving a search warrant at Saufley Pines and Matthews Junction on Friday, August 28, Tyler Edwards Brooks opened fire on authorities.
No one was injured.
Brooks fled to a wooded area nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.