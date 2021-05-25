Target has exceeded first-quarter earnings, according to a sales report, and is seeing optimistic consumers return to spending again.
The discount retailer says its fiscal first-quarter sales that ended May 1 jumped a whopping 23 percent.
Target says revenue rose to $24.2 billion from the same period a year ago.
The company says a number of factors helped consumers come back as coronavirus restrictions eased. Those factors include investing in exclusive brands and creating curbside pickup for online orders.
