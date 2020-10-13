JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the three men charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder of a Gautier man are now each charged with capital murder.
27 year old Zachary Cooper of Moss Point, 36 year old Jason Lee Miller of Lucedale, and 23 year old Taylor Allan Carpenter of Escatawpa are accused of killing Dustin Suttles.
Suttles' body was found floating in the Pascagoula River on September 22.
Joseph Paul McLeod, 33, of Pascagoula was already charged with capital murder.
All have made their initial court appearances. And all are being held without bond.
