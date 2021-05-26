Toiletries are becoming a hot commodity across the nation, as states continue to loosen travel restrictions.

Manufacturers nationwide are reporting an increase in demand for grooming and travel products, such as toothpaste, deodorant and nail polish.

Walmart officials say luggage sales have also risen by 300 percent as more Americans hit the skies.

Companies are expecting these trends to continue throughout the next several months as more Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19.