The world's largest meat supplier has been hit with a cyber attack.

JBS USA is a leading processor of beef, pork and other prepared foods in the United States.

On Monday, JBS said an "organized cyber-security attack" targeted some of its servers for North America and Australia.

The company said there's no indication data had been compromised or misused.

It also said it has contacted the proper authorities.

It's unclear how consumers might be affected by the cyber attack.