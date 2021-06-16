The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is now more than 50 percent done, according to U.S. Central Command.
The Defense Department is handing over six military facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
And, nearly 14,000 pieces of equipment were also handed over to the Defense Logistics Agency to be destroyed.
President Biden pledged to pull out all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 this year, exactly 20 years since the 911 attacks in America.
