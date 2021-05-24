Trouble is brewing for the world's biggest exporter of coffee.
Severe weather in Brazil is threatening to raise prices on coffee and orange juice.
The country's recent rainy season hardly brought any rain and some meteorologists expect the dry season to last longer than usual.
If this year's crops don't get enough water it could lead to a lower coffee and orange output for the second year in a row.
Brazil famously exports Arabica coffee, used by chains such as Starbucks.
