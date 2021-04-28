Gas stations could run out of gas this summer due to a truck driver shortage.
According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, up to 25 percent of tank trucks in the fleet are parked heading into this summer.
The trade group says it's because of a lack of qualified drivers.
Many drivers left the business a year ago when gasoline demand came to a near halt because of pandemic-related shutdowns.
Also, many driver schools closed early in the pandemic.
Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver's license and weeks of training after being hired.
