Tucson man gives free haircuts to homeless veterans for Memorial Day Weekend

Click here for updates on this story
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- Juan Montes Deoca spends one day each week giving haircuts to the homeless.
This Memorial Day Weekend, Montes Deoca wants to spend it using his skills to give back to the heroes who served our country.
"I have a lot of veterans in my family and I've met so many veterans on the streets of Tucson," said Montes Deoca. "I just wanted to give back and help people out in some way."
When he first started, Montes Deoca was a student in beauty skill. Now, he has his license and works at a salon.
According to the latest homeless census, 200 homeless vets live on the streets in Tucson.
Something as simple as a haircut can go a long way.
"It creates a sense of well-being, a lot of veterans can't go out and do their own hair cut even if its three to six dollars," said Bryce Garrett, a veteran. "It brings a sense of pride with us."
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.