JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --Two Escatawpa teenagers are in jail, accused of strong armed robbery.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says 18-year old Brandon Davis and his 17-year old brother walked into Mabry’s Grocery on Highway 613 Thursday night, pretending they were going to buy something.
According to JCSO, when the clerk opened the register, they allegedly pushed her aside and took the money.
The clerk was not hurt.
Brandon Davis is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, awaiting an initial court appearance.
The 17-year old is in youth court custody.
