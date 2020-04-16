TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- According to The Miami Herald, two inmates at a Northwest Florida prison have died as a result of COVID-19, the local medical examiner’s office confirmed on Wednesday.
Florida Department of Corrections officials have kept the inmate fatalities at Blackwater River Correctional Facility secret for nearly a week, despite numerous questions from local news agencies.
Jeffrey Sand, a 69-year-old inmate, died April 9 from complications related to COVID-19, according to Jeff Martin, the director of the medical examiner’s office that oversees Santa Rosa County.
Blackwater inmate William Wilson, 84, died three days later as a result of COVID-19.
Wilson and Sand appear to be the first two COVID-19-related deaths among the state’s roughly 94,000 inmates.
As of Tuesday afternoon, eight workers and 33 inmates at Blackwater River tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections. The outbreak at Blackwater was first reported on March 30, when corrections officials said that two workers at the private prison tested positive for COVID-19.
