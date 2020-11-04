JACkSON COUNTY, Miss. --Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigators have charged two men with the shooting of a 96 year old man on Sunday, November 1.
JCSO says 19 year old John Blackston and 21 year old James Ladner confronted the victim about shooting Ladner's dog.
According to JCSO, during the argument, Blackston allegedly fired a shot into the victim's home. The man was hit in the groin and transported to Merit Health Hospital in Biloxi where he was treated and released Sunday evening.
The sheriff says the shooting took place at the victim's home in St. Martin.
Blackston is charged with aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon to produce death or serious bodily harm. Ladner is charged with accessory after the fact.
Bond on each suspect is $250,000.
