ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Officials with the Escambia County Florida Sheriff's office have confirmed that two separate shootings happened in the early morning on Saturday.
Officials say the first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds. A fight escalated between juveniles, and one of them was shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
In a separate incident, a man with a gunshot wound walked into a Tom Thumb gas station on Creighton Road and Lanier Drive.
According to witnesses, the victim said he had been shot on San Dollar Circle a block away from the gas station.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials with the ECSO say this shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.
