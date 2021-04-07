EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --Today, the United States Air Force officially unveiled the F-15EX Eagle II, the newest fighter jet to join the Air Force fleet.

“With its large weapons capacity, digital backbone, and open architecture, the F-15EX will be a key element of our tactical fighter fleet and compliment 5th generation assets for decades to come,” said Lieutenant General Duke Richardson, military deputy to office of the Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics.

“I’m pleased to say we’ve responded boldly and decisively with a proven platform that modernized and optimized to maintain air superiority now and into the future.”

Boeing delivered the first F-15EX aircraft to the U.S. Air Force on March 12 and today’s ceremony celebrated the delivery of the second F-15EX aircraft to Eglin Air Force base. Six more aircraft are scheduled for delivery in fiscal year 2023.

Future plans call for up to potentially 144 more aircraft.

“This is a 21st-century fighter built with a 21st-century digital approach,” Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Leanne Caret commented. “It will not only meet the challenges of today, but it will out-pace tomorrow’s evolving threats.”

You can watch the new F-15EX Eagle II in flight on Twitter here.