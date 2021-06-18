Alcohol consumption in the United States hit a near two-decade high in 2020.

The International Wine and Spirits Record, which tracks world beverage trends, says the coronavirus pandemic and wider choices were key factors.

The data shows consumers wanted more flavors in alcoholic beverages and wine was the favorite for many in lockdowns.

Spirits such as whiskeys and cognac grew the fastest since 1990. Cocktails grew by more than 52 percent.

The spirits record says more moderate sales will return over the next five years.